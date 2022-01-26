Biswap (BSW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.51 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $102.27 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.65 or 0.06665702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00055742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.81 or 0.99985646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00049121 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 205,848,457 coins and its circulating supply is 179,662,722 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

