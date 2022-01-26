BitBall Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.59 million and $140,403.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,255.30 or 0.99792134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00089748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029732 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00440564 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.