Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00015410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007908 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 175,520 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.