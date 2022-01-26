Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $90.88 or 0.00246067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $156.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00784917 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003975 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,962,614 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars.

