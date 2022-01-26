BitcoinZ Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $460,116.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00247741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00102609 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,797,771,137 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.