BitTube Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $949,181.00 and $509.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00403190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 333,782,808 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

