Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Up 7.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 222,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 559,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Specifically, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited acquired 359,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,167.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,424,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,126.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

