BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.53

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.53 and last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 1515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

