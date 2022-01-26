BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.18. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 412,303 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $306.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 112.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
