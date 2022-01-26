BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 137,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.49% of Encore Wire worth $297,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.