BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.28% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $301,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

