BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,719,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,367,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.85% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $288,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

