BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.28

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

