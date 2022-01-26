BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.42

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 4415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 91,363 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

