Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 31st

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BWCAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 31st. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWCAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $19,840,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $20,020,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $19,922,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $19,922,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $10,100,000.

