Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,431 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

