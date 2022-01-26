Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $918.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $922.32 billion, a PE ratio of 297.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,047.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $888.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

