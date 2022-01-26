Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,061.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

