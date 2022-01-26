Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of RH by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RH by 501.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $398.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.15. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

