Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of RH by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RH by 501.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
RH stock opened at $398.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.15. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.
RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
