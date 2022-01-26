Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 21,425 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

