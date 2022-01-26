BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

ZWH opened at C$22.59 on Wednesday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.65 and a 52-week high of C$23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.54.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.