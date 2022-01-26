Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,324 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 384.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 692,382 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

