Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

