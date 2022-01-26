Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.