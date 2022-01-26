Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,623.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

