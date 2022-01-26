Bokf Na Purchases New Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

