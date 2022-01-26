Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDNNY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BDNNY stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.