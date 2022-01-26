Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as low as C$1.62. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 122,669 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.90.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

