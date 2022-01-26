Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

