Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

PHG opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

