Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,486 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 95.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2,146.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.