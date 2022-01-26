Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,347 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 97.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 64.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 600,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

