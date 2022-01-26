Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

