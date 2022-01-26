Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

