Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$250.83.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE BYD traded up C$10.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$186.26. The company had a trading volume of 163,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,611. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$197.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$225.31. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$167.07 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

