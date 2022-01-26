Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded at HSBC

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BAK stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth $1,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter worth $97,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

