Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Purchases £4,965.24 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92).

Joanna Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Joanna Hall bought 1,450 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,690.50).

On Friday, December 3rd, Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 328.50 ($4.43). 441,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 368.14. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of £997.73 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRW. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

