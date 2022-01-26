Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.