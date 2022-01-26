Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 15th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

NYSE BRMK opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

