Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

