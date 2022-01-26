Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:FUN opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

