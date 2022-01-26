Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce $37.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.03 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.89 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $907.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,571,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,421,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,889,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after buying an additional 721,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

