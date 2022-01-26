Brokerages Anticipate Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 6,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

