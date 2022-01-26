Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $720.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.18 million and the lowest is $700.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $589.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. 389,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,703. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 210.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

