Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post sales of $431.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.30 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable One stock traded down $50.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,460.39. 33,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,712.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,832.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,452.84 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cable One by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

