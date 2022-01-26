Brokerages Expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. HSBC posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.33.

HSBC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 332,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,588. The company has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after buying an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HSBC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

