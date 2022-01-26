Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.43. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. 15,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,457. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

