Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post sales of $38.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.17 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $148.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 1,444,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,318. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 606,183 shares of company stock worth $17,115,952.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.