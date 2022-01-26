Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report sales of $51.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $185.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $244.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $250.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

SPT traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $64.12. 11,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,240. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $716,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310 over the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

