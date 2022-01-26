Brokerages Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) PT at $4.00

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

